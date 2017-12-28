Man City Overthrow Bayern Munich With New All-Time European Unbeaten Record

Manchester City's unrelenting march to the Premier League title appears to be a foregone conclusion after Wednesday's win at Newcastle.

Pep Guardiola's juggernaut are now a whopping 15 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester United, and it would take a spectacular implosion for them to throw away their unassailable lead even at this stage of the campaign.

It will come as no surprise, then, for fans to learn that City now hold the record for the best 'start' to a season - previously held by Bayern Munich - in Europe's biggest five leagues thanks to their mind-boggling run of 19 wins and one draw from 20 matches:

LOS DOS MEJORES ARRANQUES (tras 20 jornadas) EN TODA LA HISTORIA DE LAS CINCO GRANDES LIGAS EUROPEAS (ESP-ENG-GER-ITA-FRA):



19PG-1PE-0PP: Manchester City 2017-18 (entrenador: PEP GUARDIOLA)

18PG-2PE-0PP: Bayern 2013-14 (entrenador: PEP GUARDIOLA) — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) December 27, 2017

Only Everton have managed to prevent City from chalking up a win in every one of their league clashes so far this term as the latter leaves their title rivals in the dirt with half the season to go.

Ironically it was Guardiola himself who led Bayern on their 18-match winning streak, and the Spaniard can now point to an even more remarkable record in the north west of England.

It pains us to say it but the Premier League is no longer competitive - trophy wise at least - when City can blow the opposition away so soon into the season.

England's top flight has always prided itself on being one of the more entertaining leagues due to its nature of having three or four contenders for the crown, but that mantle has passed to Serie A with the other four top divisions pretty much seeing their title fights wrapped up already.

City fans won't care one jot, but everyone else may want to think about stopping something similar next time around...

