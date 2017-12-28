New Reports Suggest West Ham Will Recall Talented Loan Star and Sell Him to RB Leipzig in January

West Ham are set to shock fans by recalling Reece Oxford - but only so that they can sell him to RB Leipzig in January.

The talented teenager has been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach since the beginning of the season, and recent reports had claimed that he was set to make his move there permanent for £5.5m.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

But a fresh report from the BBC has now surfaced claiming that the Hammers will cash in on Oxford, with Leipzig ready to offer a far greater sum of £16.88m including add-ons.

The Bundesliga outfit have been keen on Oxford for some time, and tried to sign the youngster in 2016, but a fee could not be agreed between the two clubs.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Oxford made his debut for the Irons when he was just 16 against Lusitanos in 2015, and remains the club's youngest ever player.

At one point Oxford was being billed as the next great player to emerge from the Hammers' famed youth academy, but it would appear he has not developed in the way they would have like and has been deemed surplus to requirements.

Leipzig have slipped to fifth in the Bundesliga having not won any of their last four league matches, and will hope to get any deal for Oxford over the line as soon as possible, es

pecially with a last 32 Europa League tie with Napoli looming.

