New Swansea Boss Hints at Keeping Alfie Mawson After Claiming: 'I'm Allergic to Money'

New Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has admitted that he is yet to discuss January finances with club chairman Huw Jenkins, instead claiming that he will give his current squad the opportunity to prove themselves.

Carvalhal comes into South Wales with the club rock bottom of the Premier League - five points adrift from safety, the Portuguese manager recognises that he has a big job to do.

However, despite the January transfer window opening in mere days, the former Sheffield United manager doesn't seem too focus on signings as of yet:

"I did not talk money with the chairman, it is my romantic side talking. I deal with footballers, if we need separate players I will try and choose them but the money is not what I want to talk about, I am allergic to money." He said in his first press conference as Swans boss, via Wales Online.

"They will be my choices absolutely, I will see what players we have in mind, who we need and who the scouts of Swansea have seen."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Reports over the lat few days have claimed that West Ham are preparing a £25m bid for fan favourite Alfie Mawson, and while Carvalhal didn't explicitly take a stance on the matter, he did hint that the 23-year-old will be going nowhere, before discussing the situation with flop Renato Sanches.

"I think in this moment if we don’t feel the team is strong we cannot make the team more weak, all the players will be here at the end of the season. Special things can happen.

"I think he [Sanches] needs confidence, we can sometimes forget he is still a kid, he is learning. He needs a role in the team and time to understand the roles everyone has.

"He will be involved in the dynamic and when he understands what we want he can be a big player for this team."