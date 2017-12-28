Pep Guardiola Urges Opponents to 'Play' After Man City Overcome Defensive Newcastle 1-0

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he'd like to see his opponents "play" after Newcastle put in an extremely defensive display in Wednesday's 1-0 win.

Raheem Sterling's first half goal was enough to send City 15 points clear and give them an 18th consecutive league win. 

However, City had 21 shots to Newcastle's six and had 78% of possession. But the main talk of the evening was the Magpies appearing to park the bus straight from kick-off.

Guardiola told Sky Sports: "I would like the opponent to play, for football itself and for the spectator, for everybody. But every manager can decide whatever he wants. 

"You have to find and search for a way to attack them when they defend with 11 players in the box, when a striker goes with our holding midfielder, and there are nine or 10 players there waiting for a throw-in or free-kick or corner."

He continued to discuss Newcastle's defensive front, adding: "It's always a belief that the best way to defend is far, far away from your goal. Most people think completely different, but that's why football is magnificent."

Finally, he told how he felt his team deserved to win, claiming the Magpies didn't want to go at this players. He said: "We deserved to win by far. It's not easy when the opponent doesn't want to play. They defended well, and deep. It's not easy when this happens."

