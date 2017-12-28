Reds Star Henderson Set to Be Sidelined for Longer Than Expected as He Faces Another Month Out

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Amidst the unrelenting festive period Liverpool have received an untimely injury to skipper Jordan Henderson, who is set to be ruled out for up to a month after succumbing to a hamstring injury.

The England international was forced off after just 13 minutes in Liverpool's clash with Arsenal last Friday, with tests confirming a grade two hamstring injury which will result in the midfielder missing up to six matches for Jurgen Klopp's side. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Henderson had already missed the Reds' victory over Swansea and is set to be absent for a string of important games which include Leicester's visit on Saturday, an FA Cup third round tie against Everton and a visit by Premier League leaders Manchester City on January 14, as per The Times.

The 27-year-old has featured 23 times for the Reds this season and in recent weeks had started to show an upturn in performances after initially struggling to rediscover the form he had showed prior to being hampered with injuries over the past two seasons.

Henderson is said to be targeting a return to action in time for Liverpool's last-16 Champions League tie with FC Porto in February. 

Whilst the injury to the club captain couldn't have come at a worse time, Liverpool are currently undefeated in their last 14 games in all competitions and face a Foxes side who have lost three of their last four. 

The chance to continue their rich vein of form at Anfield on Saturday is also set to be witnessed by the clubs newest star signing, Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender's move from Southampton will be official on January 1. 

