Tottenham Ready January Swoop for Yet Another Ajax Star in the Form of Talisman David Neres

Tottenham are reportedly the latest of a whole host of clubs to take serious interest in Ajax forward David Neres, according to Italian publication Calcio Mercato.

The 20-year-old Brazilian joined the Eredivisie outfit last summer from Sao Paulo, immediately making his presence known with an outstanding start to life in the Netherlands and is now attracting attention from all around Europe ahead of the January window.

Neres is currently the Lancers' top scorer this season with eight goals, while registering an impressive nine assists for his teammates - the most in the Dutch top-flight this term.

David Neres x Eredivisie:



❌ 16 appearances

⚽ 8 goals

🅰️ 9 assists



He's scoring or assisting a goal every 70 minutes this season.



20 years old. pic.twitter.com/UzbXW92GUu — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) December 24, 2017

Spurs have something of a reputation for dipping into Ajax for some of their finest talents, with Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and most recently Davinson Sanchez all coming to North London from the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Mauricio Pochettino has developed a strong reputation for nurturing young talent and it's safe to say the sky would be the limit for Neres should he move, with the starlet possessing such immense talent and promise.

The speedy forward would be a shrewd buy for the Argentine coach at £22m, although Spurs may very well face competition from Manchester United and AC Milan for his signature, according to the report.

Tottenham rarely do big business in the New Year but it seems as though this year will be the exception, as the club look to firmly establish a Champions League spot and challenge in Europe.