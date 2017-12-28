Tottenham Set to Bring Back Loaned Out Forward in Shock Return Despite Constant Struggles

Turkish outlet Fanatik are reporting that Tottenham are set to recall on-loan striker Vincent Janssen back from Fenerbache.

The Dutch striker flopped in North London last season after joining from AZ in a deal worth £17m, and has not fared much better in Istanbul after just two league goals.





However, whilst Fenerbahce are happy to let him leave they are reportedly stunned that Spurs want the forward back in January.

.@SpursOfficial FC transfer news: Vincent Janssen to return from Fenerbahce loan spell in January? https://t.co/3K3qHg9Bdu pic.twitter.com/C9xUbUjqZH — Premier League News (@BarclaysLeague) December 28, 2017

Spurs have the on fire Harry Kane and summer signing Fernando Llorente as their current strikers, meaning Janssen is all but guaranteed to be third choice. However, manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to profit from the Dutchman, who has not made the desired impact having scored 27 Eredivisie goals in 34 games during the 2015-16 season for AZ.

Italian leaders Napoli are apparently considering the 23-year-old as a back-up option, but having made a cameo appearance for Spurs back in August and played multiple times for Fenerbache, FIFA rules do not allow any player to play for more than two clubs in the same season.

Things have certainly gone downhill for Janssen since he left Holland, as he has scored just 13 goals for club and country since his move to White Hart Lane 18 months ago.