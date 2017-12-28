Tottenham to Smash Wage Structure With Harry Kane Set to Be Offered Mega New Deal

By 90Min
December 28, 2017

Tottenham will go against their usual wage structure in a desperate bid to keep Harry Kane at the football club.

World class Kane is in scintillating form, having notched another hat-trick - his eighth of 2017 - against Southampton on Boxing Day, and he has now finished the calendar year ahead of even Lionel Messi for goals scored with 56.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

39 of those came in the Premier League, meaning he also broke Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record, and Kane is currently rivalled by few as being the game's top marksman.

Spurs are aware of the calibre of player they have on their hands, and want to ensure he remains at the club by offering him his fourth pay rise since 2014.

As reported by the Mail, Tottenham are to look at improving Kane's contract at the end of the season, with the player currently earning relatively low wages of £110,000-a-week - that is significantly less than the likes of other strikers such as Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku.

Kane's incredible development has seen him claim the last two Premier League Golden Boots, and alerted Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane recently talked up the Englishman, describing him as the 'complete player', and the Lilywhites will have work to do if they are to match his ambitions.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters