Tottenham to Smash Wage Structure With Harry Kane Set to Be Offered Mega New Deal

Tottenham will go against their usual wage structure in a desperate bid to keep Harry Kane at the football club.

World class Kane is in scintillating form, having notched another hat-trick - his eighth of 2017 - against Southampton on Boxing Day, and he has now finished the calendar year ahead of even Lionel Messi for goals scored with 56.

39 of those came in the Premier League, meaning he also broke Alan Shearer's 22-year-old record, and Kane is currently rivalled by few as being the game's top marksman.

Spurs are aware of the calibre of player they have on their hands, and want to ensure he remains at the club by offering him his fourth pay rise since 2014.

Looking back at 2017 like... ⚽😃



Great to break the record for @premierleague goals in a calendar year but couldn't do it without my teammates! 👏 #COYS #THFC #PremierLeague — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 27, 2017

As reported by the Mail, Tottenham are to look at improving Kane's contract at the end of the season, with the player currently earning relatively low wages of £110,000-a-week - that is significantly less than the likes of other strikers such as Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku.

Kane's incredible development has seen him claim the last two Premier League Golden Boots, and alerted Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane recently talked up the Englishman, describing him as the 'complete player', and the Lilywhites will have work to do if they are to match his ambitions.

