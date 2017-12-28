West Ham Kit Man Caught in Horror Gaffe During Club's 3-3 Draw With Bournemouth

West Ham's kit man had a nightmare on Boxing Day, after Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic was spotted with a spelling mistake on the back of his shirt during the Hammer's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth.

Arnautovic's purple patch continued through Christmas with a brace against the Cherries - taking his season tally six goals, four of which have come in his last four games. But for all his hard work, it seems that the West Ham kit man still can't seem to get his name quite right.

During the match, the former Stoke star was stuck with playing whilst wearing a shirt with his name spelt incorrectly.

As is visible in the photo below, the 28-year-old was forced to play with a name which read 'Arnoutovic' - replacing the A in his name with an O.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

As for the outcome of the game itself, West Ham can feel hard done by. Despite centre back James Collins handing David Moyes' side a 1-0 lead in the early stages of the game, goals from Dan Gosling and Nathan Ake put the Cherries ahead at the Vitality Stadium.

That was, until Arnautovic decided to take the game by the scruff of the neck - scoring two goals in the last ten minutes of the game. Three points sealed, or so it seemed.

Callum Wilson's 93rd minute equaliser was initially ruled out for offside by the linesman before referee Bobby Madley overruled on the decision, leaving West Ham having to share the spoils.

West Ham boss Moyes was not happy:

"I don't know how it was overruled." Moyes told The Sun.

"I don't know how or why he [Madley] would have to go to him if the linesman gives an offside.

"You rarely see that in any game where a linesman puts his flag up and it would be changed."