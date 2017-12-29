Atletico Madrid President Confirms Key Midfielder Has Already Finalised New Deal With Spanish Side

Atletico Madrid president Gil Marin has confirmed that midfielder Gabi Fernandez has signed a new deal and committed his future to the club for a 'long time'.

The 34-year-old's contract was set to run up until next summer, but Atleti have sought to tie him down, and per an interview Marin held with radio station Onda Cero, the extension has already been completed.

“The renewal of Gabi is already complete and he has committed for a long time,” he said (H/T Football Espana).

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

According to Diario AS, the player qualified for the extension by playing a certain number of matches and helping Atleti qualify for the Champions League last season.

Atleti full-back Juanfran's current deal is also set to expire next June, but Marin has said that the Spaniard has guaranteed himself a spot in the squad next season.

"He [Juanfran] is the most exceptional being I have met in a changing room, he has guaranteed it next season and from there what he wants."

Los Rojiblancos aren't having that great of a season, having failed to make it past the group stage of the Champions League and now trailing Barcelona by nine points in La Liga. Yet there's still time to draw closer to the Catalan side, with more than half of the season still to play.