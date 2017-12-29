Barcelona Look to Complete the Signing of Brazilian Youngster Arthur From Gremio

Barcelona are looking to complete the transfer of Arthur from Gremio after a senior official met with the player in Brazil.

The club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez recently met and dined with Arthur ahead of his transfer to the Nou Camp. Fernandez is understood to have been a long-term admirer of the player after watching him in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

JEFFERSON BERNARDES/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo report that the player is keen on a move to Barcelona, however, there is still interest from other giants of European football such as Real Madrid and Chelsea.





Arthur is reported to have a release clause of €50m but the Catalan club are hoping to pay only half of that fee in exchange for Barcelona allowing the player to stay at Gremio for the rest of the season, a situation which is understood to be appealing to the Brazilian side.

The Primera Division leaders are willing to wait to sign Arthur as they are nearing their maximum limit for non-EU citizens. Mundo Deportivo report that Plan A for Barcelona is to sign Coutinho in January and then let Arthur link up with the club at the end of the season, once they are able to reduce the number of non-EU citizens in the squad.