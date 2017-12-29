Barcelona Look to Complete the Signing of Brazilian Youngster Arthur From Gremio

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Barcelona are looking to complete the transfer of Arthur from Gremio after a senior official met with the player in Brazil.

The club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez recently met and dined with Arthur ahead of his transfer to the Nou Camp. Fernandez is understood to have been a long-term admirer of the player after watching him in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

JEFFERSON BERNARDES/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo report that the player is keen on a move to Barcelona, however, there is still interest from other giants of European football such as Real Madrid and Chelsea.


Arthur is reported to have a release clause of €50m but the Catalan club are hoping to pay only half of that fee in exchange for Barcelona allowing the player to stay at Gremio for the rest of the season, a situation which is understood to be appealing to the Brazilian side.

The Primera Division leaders are willing to wait to sign Arthur as they are nearing their maximum limit for non-EU citizens. Mundo Deportivo report that Plan A for Barcelona is to sign Coutinho in January and then let Arthur link up with the club at the end of the season, once they are able to reduce the number of non-EU citizens in the squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters