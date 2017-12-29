Bournemouth vs Everton Match Preview: Previous Meeting, Form, Team News & More

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Bournemouth host Everton at the Vitality Stadium in the duo's final Premier League match of 2017 on Saturday.

The Cherries find themselves languishing in the relegation zone at the midway point of the campaign whilst the Toffees are in the midst of a eight-match unbeaten run.

With three points up for grabs once more, here's what you need to know for Saturday's clash:

Previous Encounter

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Oumar Niasse proved to be Everton's hero when the two sides met back in September in a rare win for the eventually sacked Ronald Koeman.

The home team trailed to Josh King's 49th-minute opener before the Senegal striker was introduced from the bench to stunning effect.

Niasse scored twice in the final 13 minutes to complete a remarkable comeback and showed Koeman that he had been wrong to freeze him out of the first-team picture during the first part of his ill-fated reign.

Form

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

It's been nine league matches since Bournemouth last tasted victory - the 4-0 thumping of Huddersfield seeming like a distant memory for the 18th-placed top flight outfit.

Four draw and four defeats have been accumulated since mid-November, and it took a controversial equaliser at the death against West Ham on Boxing Day to prevent it being five defeats in the last eight.

Everton, in contrast, haven't lost since their 4-0 thrashing of the Hammers in late November and find themselves unbeaten in seven games under new boss Sam Allardyce.

Two stalemates against Chelsea and West Brom have been bittersweet for the Blues, and Allardyce will hope to get back to winning ways on the south coast this weekend.

Team News

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Eddie Howe could be without up to seven first-team players for the visit of Sam Allardyce's men including key personnel Jermain Defoe and Harry Arter.

Andrew Surman and Charlie Daniels will be given every chance to prove their fitness, but both may only be fit enough for the bench.

Allardyce will be without Idrissa Gueye again due to a hamstring complaint while Leighton Baines has suffered a setback in his return from a calf problem.

Wayne Rooney, however, will return to the fold after he overcame a week-long viral infection.

Predicted Bournemouth Lineup: Begovic; Francis, Cook, Ake, Smith; Cook, Gosling; Ibe, King, Pugh; Wilson.

Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka; Keane, Martina; Schneiderlin, Rooney, Davies; Sigurdsson, Lennon, Niasse.

Prediction

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

With seven wins from the previous nine contests between these sides, a newfound defensive resolve and their unbeaten streak still in tact, it's hard to look past Everton here.

Bournemouth have taken four points off the Toffees in the past two home encounters against them, but confidence is low in their camp and high in their opponents'.

If Everton can draw first blood then it'll be a huge uphill battle for the Cherries to overcome. A tight encounter that Allardyce's men will triumph in.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Everton

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters