Brazil Legend Claims Barcelona Have 'Issues' With Brazilians & Warns Coutinho Off Move

Former Barcelona and Brazil striker Ronaldo has urged Philippe Coutinho not to leave Liverpool for Barcelona, warning the 25-year-old the Blaugrana have a history of 'treating Brazilians badly'.

Ronaldo spent one season with Barcelona in 1996/97, scoring 34 goals from 37 games before moving to Internazionale the following season.

The Brazil legend, who won the World Cup in 2002, later enjoyed much happier spell with Barcelona's fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

“I felt much more happy and more connected to Real Madrid, despite having lived a great year in Barcelona,” Ronaldo revealed, speaking to Esporte Interativo (via the Liverpool Echo).

“In the end, my history with Barca was very bad, similar to the one Neymar had. Barcelona has always had issues with Brazilian players: Neymar, Romario, Ronaldinho and me.

“We were all treated badly by the club in the end, despite all our contributions and dedication.”

Former Seleção star #Zico has advised #Coutinho to stay at Liverpool where he is the man, whereas if he goes to Barcelona, he would be playing secondary roles to Iniesta, Messi and Suárez, believes the Brazil legend. pic.twitter.com/VW1pWUCD85 — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) December 27, 2017

Ronaldo is not the first Selecao legend to advise Coutinho not to make the mistake of moving to Barcelona, with Zico advising the 25-year-old midfielder to remain with Liverpool.

Liverpool were able to keep Coutinho in the summer, despite the player submitting a formal transfer request and Barcelona lodging three offers for the Samba star, with the Reds turning down the Blaugrana at every offer.

The Reds are now bracing themselves for the upcoming January transfer window, with Barcelona are to push for Coutinho once again.

However, much to the disappointment of Barcelona, Liverpool currently hold all the cards in any prospective negotiations and, should a deal be reached between the two clubs, it will likely be done on Liverpool's terms.