Everton Looking to Wrap Up 2 Major Deals in the Early Stages of January to Aid Injury Concerns

Everton manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly keen to wrap up his January transfer business as soon as possible - with deals for both Steven N'Zonzi and Cenk Tosun currently looking likely to be achievable for the Toffees.

The former England boss has gone into Goodison Park and already done a stellar job of moving the club away from any relegation danger, and Allardyce looks towards the second half of the Premier League campaign as a way of building on the good work that's already been put in place.

According to the Daily Mail, this will be achieved through signing two key players - and fairly quickly, due to the club's current state of injuries and illness.

The first deal comes as want away central midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, who worked with Allardyce at Blackburn all those years ago. The Frenchman has had a major falling out with the club, and it seems that a £25m deal is in the works.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

N'Zonzi has also been linked with West Ham and Arsenal in recent weeks, but the report claims that the player is eager to make the move to Everton.

The second comes in the form of Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, who has enjoyed a prosperous year and a half in Turkey. For a similar fee to N'Zonzi, Tosun will arrive into Goodison Park as the club continues to search for a reliable forward worthy of replacing Romelu Lukaku.

Everton are currently ninth in the league - six points away from seventh placed Burnley. Saturday sees Allardyce's men travel to Bournemouth in a bid to continue their current run of form.