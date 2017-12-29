Former Magpies Favourite Claims Daniel Sturridge Is a Realistic Transfer Target for Newcastle

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez should be targeting Liverpool outcast Daniel Sturridge, according to former Toon goalkeeper Shay Given.

The ex-Republic of Ireland stopper believes the 28-year old should be viewed as a realistic target, despite admitting that his former side are not in a position to sign big name players.

When asked by Express Sport if Sturridge was a viable signing, Given said; "I think so, yeah. Why not? He’s not playing regularly at Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"I’m sure Rafa knows lots about him with the Liverpool connections and that would be really good."

Newcastle have struggled for goals this season, with strikers Dwight Gayle, Joselu, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez only scoring a combined nine times so far this season. Sturridge meanwhile has had troubles of his own this season, making only nine league appearances, scoring two goals.





Given, who made over 450 appearances on Tyneside during a 12-year stay, laughed off suggestions that he had claimed Newcastle should be looking at Alexis Sanchez, but did admit that Newcastle aren't able to attract top calibre players.

"I’ve seen my name with it, saying that Sanchez should go to Newcastle. I don’t know who said that. I think that would be too far. But somebody, like Sturridge, why not? You’d have to ask Daniel if he’d want to come.

"But we’re not gonna be able to attract the big, big stars, it’s a sort of process of getting to that level where you can compete with the big clubs to sign the likes of Sanchez."