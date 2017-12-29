Harry Kane Doubtful for Spurs' Clash With Bottom Club Swansea as Victor Wanyama Returns to Training

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane may be a doubt for their Tuesday night clash against Swansea due to illness.

Currently the Premier League's top scorer, Kane has netted a hat-trick in his last two league outings for Spurs, breaking Alan Shearer's long-standing record for the most goals scored in a calendar year in the Premier League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, ahead of a clash against bottom of the table Swansea, there remains some doubt as to whether the England man will be included in Mauricio Pochettino's match day squad.

“He’s ill,” Pochettino said, as reported by Evening Standard. “He’s at home. The doctor was there at his house.

“We’ll see tomorrow if he can be training here. It’s no big issue.”

Although it seems for every cloud there's a silver lining for Spurs, as long-term absentee Victor Wanyama has been welcomed back to full training this week and Pochettino has confirmed he will consider including the Kenyan midfielder in the match day squad against Swansea.

The returning Wanyama, if included, will likely take the place of Moussa Dembele who hasn't trained since being taken off in the 5-2 win over Southampton.

“He suffered a problem in his hip and groin,” Pochettino confirmed. “He asked to get off the pitch. Now we are assessing him. He’s a doubt for Tuesday.”