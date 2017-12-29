Host of Premier League Clubs Line Up to Snag Danny Ings on Short-Term Loan Deal

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Liverpool are yet to decide as to whether they will allow injury-plagued striker Danny Ings to leave the club on a short term loan deal in the January transfer window - with a host of Premier League clubs interested in the former Burnley striker.

The 25-year-old has only made eight league starts since his switch to Merseyside in the summer of 2015, mainly down to major knee trouble. Having recovered from a cruciate knee injury suffered in his debut campaign for the Reds, Ings was forced out again in November 2016 with more knee horrors - and only returned to fitness in September.

And now, according to Sky Sports, the English forward is wanted by the likes of Stoke, West Brom, West Ham and Newcastle - with each club looking to strengthen their attacking options in the soon to open January transfer window.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp isn't sure if he will allow Ings to be away from the club for the second half of the season having relied on his service during the latter stages of recent matches during the hectic window schedule.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ings' current contract at Anfield doesn't expire until 2020, and still has plenty of time to properly prove himself before his deal runs out.

Earlier in December Klopp discussed his plans with Liverpool fringe players, claiming that stars like Ings will get their opportunity this season:

"Danny Ings got his first Premier League minutes for a very long time, I think maybe since the last league game of my first season here – and he proves time and time again he is full of spirit, fight and quality and is someone keen to contribute all the time," he said.

“I am 100% sure they will all get their chance in this coming run of games and they must all be ready,”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters