Host of Premier League Clubs Line Up to Snag Danny Ings on Short-Term Loan Deal

Liverpool are yet to decide as to whether they will allow injury-plagued striker Danny Ings to leave the club on a short term loan deal in the January transfer window - with a host of Premier League clubs interested in the former Burnley striker.

The 25-year-old has only made eight league starts since his switch to Merseyside in the summer of 2015, mainly down to major knee trouble. Having recovered from a cruciate knee injury suffered in his debut campaign for the Reds, Ings was forced out again in November 2016 with more knee horrors - and only returned to fitness in September.

And now, according to Sky Sports, the English forward is wanted by the likes of Stoke, West Brom, West Ham and Newcastle - with each club looking to strengthen their attacking options in the soon to open January transfer window.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp isn't sure if he will allow Ings to be away from the club for the second half of the season having relied on his service during the latter stages of recent matches during the hectic window schedule.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ings' current contract at Anfield doesn't expire until 2020, and still has plenty of time to properly prove himself before his deal runs out.

Earlier in December Klopp discussed his plans with Liverpool fringe players, claiming that stars like Ings will get their opportunity this season:

"Danny Ings got his first Premier League minutes for a very long time, I think maybe since the last league game of my first season here – and he proves time and time again he is full of spirit, fight and quality and is someone keen to contribute all the time," he said.

“I am 100% sure they will all get their chance in this coming run of games and they must all be ready,”