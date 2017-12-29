Host of Premier League Clubs Linked With January Move for Out Of Favour Atletico Midfielder

Atletico Madrid's Nicolas Gaitan looks set to spark a Premier League bidding war in January. The Argentinian playmaker is desperate to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in search of game time ahead of the World Cup, and a host of top flight English clubs are, supposedly, queuing up for his signature.

The 29-year-old is frustrated in the Spanish capital at the moment. Having to settle with life on the bench, Gaitan is hardly getting a look in at Atletico, and with the winter arrivals of Vitolo and Diego Costa, that lack of game time looks set to decrease even further.

Enter the land of opportunity that is the Premier League. According to Spanish outlet AS, Premier League clubs Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham are eyeing up moves for the midfielder who has previously been linked with Manchester United.

The fee in question is believed to sit around the £13m mark, but with so many clubs interested in Gaitan, that number may well rise.

TOFIK BABAYEV/GettyImages

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino know of his fellow Argentinian rather well and wants to add to the creativity of his side over at St Mary's. Meanwhile, Everton and Palace both feel the need to strengthen following the relegation fears of the first half of the season.





David Moyes' West Ham were linked with Gaitan over the summer and even saw a bid rejected for the Argentina international - and the club could go back in for him.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are another name being floated around the transfer rumour mill. However, it is believed that the player seeks a more high profile destination.