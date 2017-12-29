Leicester City Braced for Offers From Watford & Newcastle for Wantaway Record Signing

Leicester City are expecting both Newcastle United and Watford to come in for Islam Slimlani in the January transfer window, following his frustrating season with the Foxes.

The Club's record signing, bought from Sporting CP in August 2016 for £30m, has failed to properly acclimatise himself with 2015/16 Premier League champions, and is yet to register a goal in the league in 10 appearances this campaign.

In light of this, City are thought to be willing to listen to offers for the Algerian, with the Hornets and the Magpies the most prominent suitors, according to the Daily Mail.



Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez's interest in the 29 year old has been well documented, although the uncertainty surrounding the financial future at St James' Park could put a spanner in the works.

Despite the forward's discontent, and Leicester's purported willingness to engage in discussions, Newcastle's takeover confusion has clouded proceedings.

With budgeting concerns an issue, a loan deal is thought to be the preferred course of action in the north east, but Leicester are less amenable to such an outcome.

Newcastle's current strikeforce has flatter to deceive so far this campaign, with Joselu, Mitrovic and Gayle all struggling to make their mark, ammounting seven goals between them in the League.

Accordingly, a fresh striker is number one on Benitez's wishlist for January, with Slimani a longtime target for the Spaniard.



Similarly, Watford held considerable interest in Slimani throughout the summer, with Marco Silva at the time admitting the forward would 'definitely' improve his squad.

Once again, a loan deal is the club's ideal scenario, although Leicester's desire for immediate funds to bolster their pursuit for Benfica's full back Andre Almeida may force both parties into a more permanent switch.

