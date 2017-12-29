Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Wary of Leicester's Attacking Pace Ahead of Anfield Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has highlighted the threat of Leicester trio Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray ahead of his side's encounter with the Foxes this weekend - highlighting that their pace on the counter attack could be a problem.

The Reds head into their home tie against Leicester on the back of a thumping victory over Swansea. Boxing Day saw the Anfield outfit dismantle the then-managerless South Wales outfit with a 5-0 victory, and head into this weekend brimming with confidence.

However, despite the good form of Klopp's side, he remains wary of the threat that his upcoming opponents have:

"They play very good football since Claude Puel came in." Klopp said in his pre-match press conference. "Their main strength is still the same. Very organised and an incredible threat on the counter. The speed of Vardy, Mahrez and Gray is dangerous. It will be difficult but we still want to win the game and must be ready."

Klopp also gave a quick update on the injury situation regarding club captain Jordan Henderson. The England internatioanl has been nursing a hamstring issue, but Klopp seems optimistic about his chances of a swift return.

“Hendo starts running outside today, [at] which pace and whatever we will see but he is on a good way. I don’t want to say any date because on the one side it would maybe put pressure on him, which he really doesn’t need," Klopp continued.

“Hendo is a rather quick healer, he is on a good way and is desperate to be back on the pitch, so hopefully it is not too long.”