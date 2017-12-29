Newcastle Fans Urge Rafa Benitez to Start Henri Saivet in Saturday's Clash With Brighton

Newcastle fans have been urging Rafa Benitez to hand a start to Henri Saivet when the Toon take on Brighton this weekend.

The Frenchman, who started against West Ham in the Magpies' pre-Christmas fixture, scored with a remarkable free kick to help his team win 3-2. However, he was subsequently left out of the squad for their 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Jonjo Shelvey just did not look up to the task in midweek, while many fans reckon that the match came a bit too soon for Isaac Hayden.

Saivet, however, has received a ringing endorsement from supporters on Twitter, who have asked to see the player start in what is considered a crucial match against Brighton.

Here are a few such tweets below: