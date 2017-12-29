Philippe Coutinho Finally Closing in on Barcelona Switch After Months of Negotiations

Philippe Coutinho's long awaited move to Barcelona could finally be set to go ahead, with reports in Spain claiming that the switch is pretty much a done deal.

This story seems to have been dragging on for eternity. Long-term Barca target Coutinho has been linked with a move since January last move, and after a hectic summer of rumours surrounding the Brazilian's future, it may all be coming to a head in the course of the next week.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Camp Nou outfit want to wrap up the deal for Coutinho within the first week of the January transfer window - knowing full well that Liverpool could drag out the deal in the same way that they did at the back end of the summer.

The Blaugrana also seem confident that their bid for Coutinho will be accepted straightaway. The club are willing to offer the Merseyside outfit €140m - a fee that should seem adequate to Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is claimed that Coutinho has had a deal sorted with Barcelona since summer, and the two parties have been in constant discussions ever since the summer window closed; and everything points to the transfer finally happening.





However, should Coutinho not move in January, Mundo Deportivo claim that the Spanish league leaders will sort out financial details with the Reds at the turn of the new year, in order for the 25-year-old to link up with the Catalan club once the season ends - similar to Liverpool's deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita.

However, that would be a last resort for Barcelona, who want to use Coutinho has rotation with the ageing Andres Iniesta.

Because Coutinho is cup tied in the Champions League, he would not be able to play a part in the competition - leaving him fresh for La Liga.