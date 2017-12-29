Philippe Coutinho Finally Closing in on Barcelona Switch After Months of Negotiations

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

Philippe Coutinho's long awaited move to Barcelona could finally be set to go ahead, with reports in Spain claiming that the switch is pretty much a done deal.

This story seems to have been dragging on for eternity. Long-term Barca target Coutinho has been linked with a move since January last move, and after a hectic summer of rumours surrounding the Brazilian's future, it may all be coming to a head in the course of the next week.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Camp Nou outfit want to wrap up the deal for Coutinho within the first week of the January transfer window - knowing full well that Liverpool could drag out the deal in the same way that they did at the back end of the summer.

The Blaugrana also seem confident that their bid for Coutinho will be accepted straightaway. The club are willing to offer the Merseyside outfit €140m - a fee that should seem adequate to Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is claimed that Coutinho has had a deal sorted with Barcelona since summer, and the two parties have been in constant discussions ever since the summer window closed; and everything points to the transfer finally happening.


However, should Coutinho not move in January, Mundo Deportivo claim that the Spanish league leaders will sort out financial details with the Reds at the turn of the new year, in order for the 25-year-old to link up with the Catalan club once the season ends - similar to Liverpool's deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita.

However, that would be a last resort for Barcelona, who want to use Coutinho has rotation with the ageing Andres Iniesta.

Because Coutinho is cup tied in the Champions League, he would not be able to play a part in the competition - leaving him fresh for La Liga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters