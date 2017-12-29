Real Madrid Fans Pick Harry Kane Over Neymar for Next Summer's Galactico Signing

Real Madrid fans appear to be more keen for their club to sign Tottenham star striker Harry Kane over Paris Saint-Germain (and world's most expensive player) Neymar; as shown in a recent poll.

Los Blancos have endured an undeniably poor start to the season, and to wrap it all up, the 3-0 drumming in El Clasico from Barcelona effectively ends their hopes of retaining La Liga. As a result, it is widely expected that club president Florentino Perez will sign the club's next Galactico in the summer.

And according to a poll run by Marca, Real Madrid fans want to see their club sign Harry Kane over the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski - proving just how highly the world rates the Tottenham striker right now.

Indeed, the Englishman was the standout winner in the vote, running home as 34% of people's choice (out of 100,000 voters); followed by Neymar in second, who only received 23% - so quite a landslide.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The rest of the contestants fell in line quite a way off from the two main choices, Kylian Mbappe - a target of Real last summer - rolled into third with 13%, and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (who is reportedly keen for a switch to the Bernabeu) arrived with 9%.

And finally, Serie A duo Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi finished off the choices with 6% of the votes apiece - making it quite clear who the people want at the end of the season.

Tottenham run the risk of losing their star players over the next six months due to their apparent low wage structure. It was recently revealed that Kane is the 35th highest paid Premier League player, and teams would more than happily smash his current earnings.