Sergio Ramos Digs Out Jose Mourinho as 'Just Another Coach' Who Had No Impact on His Career

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has claimed former manager Jose Mourinho had no impact on his playing career.

The duo worked together for three seasons at the Bernabeu, winning only one league title and a single Copa del Rey. Mourinho was often criticised during his time at Madrid and accused of polarising the squad, and it seems Ramos is one of those who did not back him.

The Spanish captain was long the subject of interest from Manchester United a few summers ago, but, ultimately, any chance was extinguished when he extended his deal with the twelve-time European Cup winners.

When asked about his time with Mourinho, Ramos said, frankly (via Metro): "Mourinho was just another coach I worked with in my football career, and I have always learnt from others, from when I was a youngster at Sevilla.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"So, I am very, very grateful, but I don't think Mourinho has changed my life in football at all."

Ramos spent a year and a half with Sevilla at senior level before joining Los Blancos in 2005 at the age of 19, but has since grown in confidence and stature.

The centre-back acknowledged United had shown an interest in signing him, saying: "There was an opportunity in the past. It resolved itself in a different way. I'm grateful to United for the interest. It's a great club and I wish them all the best."

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

The season after Mourinho left, Ramos captained Madrid to their first European Cup victory in over twelve years, before repeating that feat twice in the following three seasons. The 31-year-old also led the capital side to recent Club World Cup trophy after defeating Mourinho's Europa League-winning side in the UEFA Super Cup.