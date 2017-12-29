Southampton Eye January Loan Move for Liverpool Outcast Daniel Sturridge

Southampton are looking at offering Daniel Sturridge a way out of his Liverpool nightmare by taking him on a six-month loan deal.

In a rare move that would see the Saints sign one of the Reds' stars rather than the other way around, the Telegraph understands that Mauricio Pellegrino wants to lure the striker to St Mary's in January.

Sturridge has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth in Jurgen Klopp's two-year spell on Merseyside due to the wealth of attacking talent at the German's disposal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And the Telegraph exclusively claims that the England international will have to look elsewhere for first-team football if he harbours hopes of being part of Gareth Southgate's 23-man party for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

The relationship between the two clubs appears to have thawed after Southampton agreed to sell Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool on Wednesday in a world-record £75m deal for a defender.

That move came in the wake of the Saints refusing to do business with the Anfield-based club after they illegally approached the Dutch centre-half in the summer and, with things rosy between the pair again, Southampton could try their luck in enticing Sturridge to the south coast.

Ain't mad at this cos Studge needs games . I really don't want him to leave cos he's quality and he'll be banging them in regularly — Mr Davis (@virgochild69) December 28, 2017

Southampton have not exactly been prolific under Pellegrino's tutelage so far this term, with Charlie Austin the main source of their goals.

Austin, however, pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield recently and, with the likes of Shane Long and Manolo Gabbiadini shot-shy in front of goal, Pellegrino may dip into the market for a new marksman.

Sturridge has only notched three goals in 14 games himself in 2017/18 but he may rediscover his goalscoring touch with an extended run in a team away from Liverpool.

Saints fans may have doubts about the 28-year-old's ability to stay fit but, with chances at a premium to impress with the Reds, it could be in Sturridge's best interests to depart temporarily and play football with another Premier League outfit.

