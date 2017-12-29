Spanish Paper Accused of Racism After Huge Mistake in Story Linking Ryan Sessegnon With Real Madrid

By 90Min
December 29, 2017

A Spanish newspaper have been accused of racism by some on social media after what can only be described as a massive blunder.

One of the biggest sports papers in the country, AS, linked the Fulham left-back to Real Madrid, as Zinedine Zidane looks for a long-term successor to Marcelo, who will turn 30 in May.

The manager is under fire after a tumultuous first-half of the season, as Los Blancos find themselves fourteen points off Barcelona, after the Catalans dominated the recent Clasico.

James Chance/GettyImages

However, what stuck out about AS' report was not the surprise link, but rather, their choice of picture. 

Instead of sharing a photo of the 17-year-old, the outlet used an old one of Stephane Sessegnon, who is now 33 - almost double the Fulham youngster's age. And he was wearing a Sunderland kit in the picture. So...

Stephane Sessegnon now plies his trade with 2011/12 Ligue 1 winners Montpellier, having failed to impress at West Brom.

As for his Championship counterpart, Ryan Sessegnon is growing into a formidable force in the final third. 

Like Marcelo, the Fulham youngster is more known for his attacking prowess and has already scored five goals and picked up three assists in 24 league matches.

JACK GUEZ/GettyImages

Madrid have a young backup full-back of their own, but Theo Hernandez has largely failed to nail down a place since joining from cross-town rivals Atletico - home of his brother Lucas - starting a mere three times in La Liga. 

