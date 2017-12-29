Wayne Rooney Dismisses Thoughts of Individual Scoring Targets After Strong Start to Everton Return

Everton striker Wayne Rooney has said that he is not setting individual targets but is focused on helping the team.

Rooney became only the second player in Premier League history to score over 200 goals, alongside Alan Shearer. The 32-year-old scored his 200th goal in a 1-1 draw away to Manchester City, a fitting opponent given his history at Manchester United.

It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 21, 2017

The England international was awarded the Cadbury's Milestone Award for reaching his double century and told the Premier League website that he has not set himself any new targets.

"I’ve never really been one to set targets, I just continue playing, trying to score goals and help us win games" Rooney said. "If the goals tally up and reach the next milestone then that’ll be great for me but also for Everton."

2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣ @PremierLeague goals for @WayneRooney! He received an award for passing the 200 mark earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/7fMLBVsZKB — Everton (@Everton) December 27, 2017

The former Manchester United striker has scored ten goals for Everton this season and has rediscovered his form under new boss Sam Allardyce. The Toffees manager claimed that Rooney has the ability to play at the top level for a long time.

"Wayne can flourish as long as he wants with the talent he has got. As long as he looks after his body, better than he has ever done in his life now that he is in his 30s, then he can keep going at this level," the Toffees boss said. "He has the experience and the talent to go on for a good few years yet.”