Arsenal Forward Olivier Giroud Set to Be Offered Lifeline From Turkish Giants

Olivier Giroud's future at Arsenal looks to be in doubt with a number of clubs set to offer for the French international in January.

Giroud has made 15 Premier League appearances this season - 14 of which coming from off the bench - and the 31-year-old is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time at the Emirates.

With the 2018 World Cup fast approaching, The striker will need regular first team football during the second half of the season if he is to be selected for France's national side for the tournament, and he may be offered a lifeline in January.

According to Spor X, Turkish side Fenerbahce are set to come in for Giroud after an unsuccessful loan spell from their current Tottenham loanee Vincent Janssen.

The Dutch international has failed to make an impact for Fenerbahce this season - who currently sit in third place - after scoring just two goals in 11 appearances. Now, reports are suggesting Janssen may be sent back to his parent club, making room for Giroud to join the squad for the second half of the season.

Fellow Premier League side Everton have been monitoring Giroud since the summer transfer window, however now look to have turned their attention to Besiktas' striker Cenk Tosun, leaving the door open for Fenerbahce to come in for the 31-year-old.

Giroud will be hoping to make an impact in the second half of the season, competing with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman for a role in France's starting X for the 2018 World Cup.