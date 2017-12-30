Chelsea Ponder Fresh Move for Everton Ace as Contract Talks With Eden Hazard Set to Resume in 2018

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Chelsea are considering making a move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley - despite their attempts to sign the 24-year-old falling at the last hurdle on the final day of last summer's transfer window. The Blues are also hopeful of tying down their talismanic forward Eden Hazard to a new contract - with talks set to resume in the new year.

As reported by the Telegraph, the Blues will make Hazard's contract renewal their priority, despite his father claiming he had rejected a new deal in the pursuit of a switch to Real Madrid. Chelsea are desperate to keep the Belgian at the club, and are set to offer him a contract worth in the region of £300k per week which runs past 2020.

As well as holding on to their existing talents, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also keen on bolstering his squad with new players in the January transfer window. Barkley has not played since May with a hamstring injury, but the Blues are willing to take a gamble on the England player as they believe he can reignite his stalling career at Stamford Bridge.

Barkley's move to Chelsea collapsed in the summer, as he claimed he didn't want to commit to the Blues until he was fully fit. Spurs are also believed to be interested, but Chelsea are in the driving seat to sign the player. Conte is also thought to be keen on signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar, but the France star is set to remain in Ligue 1 until he end of the season.

