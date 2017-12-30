Dortmund Chief Claims Aubameyang Is 'Mentally Beaten' From Endless Transfer Rumours

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been left "mentally beaten" by the countless number of transfer rumours he has been subject to in recent months, according to Borussia Dortmund's president Reinhard Rauball.

The Gabonese striker is constantly being linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, with his recent one-year contract extension even failing to stop questions being asked over Aubameyang's future at the club.

"He has done well over the years and was even the Bundesliga top scorer [last season]," Rauball told Kicker (via the Sun). "Auba is pleasant, funny, he laughs. That some days he was mentally beaten by the offers - you have to understand it if you know the numbers."

It has been widely reported that Aubameyang is keen to move away from Dortmund sooner rather than later, but his previously reported 'dream move' to Real Madrid is growing less likely by the day. 

However, Rauball is remaining vigilant over the future of his star players after seeing Ousmane Dembélé's "sly" tactics secure the Frenchman a mega-money deal to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

"I liked Dembélé and I really regret that he is not at our club anymore," Rauball continued. "Dembélé has something sly. He has another mentality to which we are not used to."

