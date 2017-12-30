Huddersfield 0-0 Burnley: Terriers & Clarets Produce End-to-End Stalemate to End 2017

Mother Nature proved to be the real winner at the Kirklees stadium on Saturday, with both Huddersfield and Burnley struggling to adjust to the windy conditions on matchday 21.

The visitors were just about the better side throughout the 90 minutes, but the Clarets were wasteful in the final third and were forced to share the points with Huddersfield in their final game of 2017.

After seeing Collin Quaner sting the palms of Nick Pope inside the opening 10 minutes of the game, Mathias 'Zanka' Jørgensen gifted the visitors their first opportunity of the game after giving away a sloppy foul against Jóhann Gudmundsson.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The Icelandic midfielder dusted himself off and delivered a deadly cross into the box, with Jeff Hendrick eventually putting the ball into the back of the net after a header from Kevin Long rebounded back to the Irish midfielder.





However, the 25-year-old saw his goal ruled out after Long was correctly penalised for being in an offside position.

Gudmundsson, Steven Defour and Scott Arfield then saw efforts fly narrowly wide of Jonas Lössl's goal, with Burnley unable to really test Huddersfield's Danish goalkeeper throughout the remainder of the first-half.

Phil Bardsley optimistically tried to end his four-year goalscoring drought in the Premier League with a tame long-range effort at the start of the second-half, with Arfield failing to worry Lössl with a shot from inside the area.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The visitors then should have been awarded a penalty after an hour when Hendrick, following some outstanding one-touch football with Arfield, was brought down by the outstretched leg of Lössl.





However, referee Paul Tierney waved away appeals from the Burnley players - much to the frustration of Sean Dyche.





Lössl was finally called into action with the last chance of the match, when second-half substitute Nahki Wells was denied a fairytale return to Huddersfield by the legs of the Danish goalkeeper.