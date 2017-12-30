Jamie Carragher Hits Out at Mourinho Complaints & Claims Guardiola Would Win League With Man Utd

Jose Mourinho's lamentation over a lack of transfer funds at Manchester United are 'flawed' according to Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher.

The ex-defender has joined the list of dissenting voices arguing against Mourinho's moaning of late as he wrote in the Telegraph that rival boss Pep Guardiola would be able to win the Premier League title with the talent on show in United's squad.

Mourinho has cried foul that his £300m spend across 18 months is not enough to compete with Guardiola's league leaders, and suggest that they are only top due to the seemingly limitless amounts of cash the Spaniard has to spend.

Carragher, though, hit back at the Portuguese gaffer and suggested that he should be getting more out of his charges.

Carragher wrote: "There is a flaw in Jose Mourinho’s argument that the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City is money.

“If Pep Guardiola was in charge of the United squad I believe they would win the title. Rewind to the start of this season and assess the head-to-head qualities of the United and City squads. Player-for-player, which would you argue was superior?

“United broke the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba, and then made Romelu Lukaku the most expensive Premier League player of last summer. Which English clubs made bigger statements of intent?

“We can go on throughout the respective lists. Where Mourinho sees players unable to execute his tactical blueprint, I believe Guardiola would have taken a different approach with a squad Mourinho believes needs reinforcing.

“City are ahead this season because Guardiola has developed players rather than expected ready-made talent to instantly deliver.

“Mourinho has increasingly come to rely on more experienced, established performers. If you want to evolve a club or a team, you don’t call Mourinho. He is a coach who navigates his way to silverware with teams that have the raw materials – something he has already achieved at United with two trophies in his first season.



"His reputation as a world-class coach is based on his ability to find a way to win.

“If Mourinho was coaching the Manchester City side they would not be playing the style of football we are seeing today.”