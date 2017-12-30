Jamie Carragher Hits Out at Mourinho Complaints & Claims Guardiola Would Win League With Man Utd

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Jose Mourinho's lamentation over a lack of transfer funds at Manchester United are 'flawed' according to Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher.

The ex-defender has joined the list of dissenting voices arguing against Mourinho's moaning of late as he wrote in the Telegraph that rival boss Pep Guardiola would be able to win the Premier League title with the talent on show in United's squad.

Mourinho has cried foul that his £300m spend across 18 months is not enough to compete with Guardiola's league leaders, and suggest that they are only top due to the seemingly limitless amounts of cash the Spaniard has to spend.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Carragher, though, hit back at the Portuguese gaffer and suggested that he should be getting more out of his charges.

Carragher wrote: "There is a flaw in Jose Mourinho’s argument that the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City is money.

“If Pep Guardiola was in charge of the United squad I believe they would win the title. Rewind to the start of this season and assess the head-to-head qualities of the United and City squads. Player-for-player, which would you argue was superior?

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“United broke the world transfer record to sign Paul Pogba, and then made Romelu Lukaku the most expensive Premier League player of last summer. Which English clubs made bigger statements of intent?

“We can go on throughout the respective lists. Where Mourinho sees players unable to execute his tactical blueprint, I believe Guardiola would have taken a different approach with a squad Mourinho believes needs reinforcing.

“City are ahead this season because Guardiola has developed players rather than expected ready-made talent to instantly deliver.

“Mourinho has increasingly come to rely on more experienced, established performers. If you want to evolve a club or a team, you don’t call Mourinho. He is a coach who navigates his way to silverware with teams that have the raw materials – something he has already achieved at United with two trophies in his first season.

"His reputation as a world-class coach is based on his ability to find a way to win.

“If Mourinho was coaching the Manchester City side they would not be playing the style of football we are seeing today.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters