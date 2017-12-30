Jose Mourinho Identifies Italy International as Long-Term Replacement for Michael Carrick

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

José Mourinho reportedly wants to bring SSC Napoli star Jorginho to Old Trafford as the Portuguese manager begins his search for a long-term replacement to Michael Carrick.

The Italy international, who was born in Imbituba, Brazil, has previously attracted interest from the Premier League. Arsène Wenger was interested in bringing Jorginho to the Emirates after being impressed at his outstanding passing range, while Juventus still retain their interest in the 26-year-old midfielder.


Manchester United have been heavily linked with a number of midfielders in the build-up to the January transfer window, with Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, Barcelona fringe player André Gomes and Inter's Joao Mario the most recent players to be rumoured with a move to join the Red Devils.

 However, Jorginho is now understood to be nearing the top of Mourinho's wish list as he plans for life at Old Trafford without Carrick, according to the Sun

Carrick is out of contract in the summer and many are expecting for the 36-year-old's 12-year stint at Manchester United to come to an end.

United will most likely have to pay a big transfer fee, if they want to bring Jorginho to Old Trafford in 2018, with the Italian having a contract at the Stadio San Paolo until 2020.

Jorginho rose through the youth ranks at Hellas Verona, spending a year on loan at AC Sambonifacese, before eventually completing a £8.5m transfer to Napoli in 2014. He has gone on to represent the Serie A title chasers 142 times, scoring six goals and registering 13 assists.

