Journalist Claims Newcastle Takeover Has Not Collapsed as Club's Future Remains Uncertain

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

The chief sports writer of the Chronicle Lee Ryder has claimed that PCP Capital Partner's takeover bid of Newcastle United hasn't collapsed, despite rumours of the business giants pulling out of a deal to buy the club from owner Mike Ashley.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Mr Ryder claimed that lawyers representing both sides were deep in talks and negotiations, while Mr Ashley is due back in the UK from is travels next week. The Sports Direct owner is believed to value his club at £300m, while PCP are only willing to part with £250m to purchase the Magpies.

Newcastle fans are hoping to see a deal done as soon as possible, as the highly controversial owner has been an unpopular figure on Tyneside for the duration of his ten-year spell as owner.  The Magpies have suffered two spells in the Championship during the tricky period in the club's history, and Ashley's failure to invest in new talent has repeatedly been met with the fans' rage.

With the January transfer window about to open, Toon boss Rafael Benítez will be eager for the future of the club to be decided as soon as possible. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss will be desperate to acquire funds to strengthen his squad in January, and will be mindful that Ashley is unlikely to spend money on new players if he is preparing to sell the club.

Newcastle's form on the pitch has been dire this season, as a lack of attacking options has seen them win just one of their last 11 matches. Boxing Day's 2-1 victory over West Ham United and the narrow 1-0 loss to Manchester City is bound to offer the players and fans some hope - as they appear to be turning a corner with their performances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters