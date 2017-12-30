Juventus Set to Tempt Liverpool With £5m Offer to Secure Emre Can in January

Juventus are reportedly eager to accelerate a deal which would bring Liverpool's Emre Can to Turin in January by offering the Premier League club €5-6m.

23-year-old Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season which enables the Germany international to hold discussions with clubs outside of England in January. The Italian giants have been open about their admiration of Can's talents and are in pole position to secure his signature.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all registered their interest in the midfielder but are said to be resigned to Juventus sealing a deal in the near future.

As Can has kept negotiations for a contact extension at Anfield seemingly at arms length, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to have to say farewell to one of the club's leading talents. The German boss rejected Juventus's approach last summer as Can remained a pivotal part of his midfield depth.

Emre Can thinks he’s better off outside Liverpool for refusing to sign extension to contract. Good luck to him as he’ll probably struggle in with other managers who may not help him develop into better as Klopp did. The other German pundit also seemed terribly critical of Klopp — Samuel #JFT96 (@samsgyan) December 28, 2017

However, Klopp is now resigned to losing Can within the next six months. The Turin club are hopeful of tempting the Reds into accepting €5m-6m in January rather than face losing the 23-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

It is expected that Can's move to the Serie A would not happen until the end of the season but Juventus want a deal in place to prevent any potential rethinking from the midfielder.

Can has played over 100 games for Liverpool since arriving on Merseyside in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, scoring more than 10 goals in his time at the club.