Juventus Set to Tempt Liverpool With £5m Offer to Secure Emre Can in January

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Juventus are reportedly eager to accelerate a deal which would bring Liverpool's Emre Can to Turin in January by offering the Premier League club €5-6m.

23-year-old Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season which enables the Germany international to hold discussions with clubs outside of England in January. The Italian giants have been open about their admiration of Can's talents and are in pole position to secure his signature.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have all registered their interest in the midfielder but are said to be resigned to Juventus sealing a deal in the near future.

As Can has kept negotiations for a contact extension at Anfield seemingly at arms length, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to have to say farewell to one of the club's leading talents. The German boss rejected Juventus's approach last summer as Can remained a pivotal part of his midfield depth.

However, Klopp is now resigned to losing Can within the next six months. The Turin club are hopeful of tempting the Reds into accepting €5m-6m in January rather than face losing the 23-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

It is expected that Can's move to the Serie A would not happen until the end of the season but Juventus want a deal in place to prevent any potential rethinking from the midfielder.

Can has played over 100 games for Liverpool since arriving on Merseyside in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, scoring more than 10 goals in his time at the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters