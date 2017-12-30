Man Utd Youngster 'Not Interested' in January Return From Valencia Loan Spell

Andreas Pereira isn't interested in making a mid-season return to Manchester United from his loan spell at Valencia.

Spanish news outlet AS (h/t Sport Witness) understands that the 21-year-old has no intention of cutting short his season-long loan stint at the Mestalla stadium to rejoin Jose Mourinho's senior squad in January.

Pereira was sent to one of La Liga's surprise packages back in September as Mourinho sought to hand him regular game time to develop his game in a first-team environment, and the forward has done just that.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

With 17 appearances in all competitions, Pereira is getting the minutes he needs to improve himself and hone his talents - and it is for this reason that he harbours no ambitions of returning to Old Trafford in the winter window.

Pereira will be aware that he would face a huge fight to earn starts in the Red Devils' starting lineup with a whole host of senior attackers standing in his way.

Let’s be real, it was over for Andreas Pereira when he requested to go on loan instead of remaining this season and fighting for his place. That did not go down well with Jose Mourinho at all and rightly so. It’s left us light and vulnerable in Midfield. #MUFC — Billy (@BilboRocky) December 29, 2017

With the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all higher in the pecking order, Pereira would be better served staying put and plans to do so - AS reporting that he 'doesn't want to hear' from Mourinho about heading back to his parent club with half the season still to play.

The Brazilian even stayed in his adopted homeland to do some sight seeing rather than head back to South America for the Christmas holidays, and it could well be that Pereira is growing accustomed to life in Spain and may not even want to move back to the UK.

Capable of playing in any of the three positions behind the main striker, Pereira has bagged one goal and four assists in his Valencia outings so far this term.

