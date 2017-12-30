Man Utd's Henrikh Mkhitaryan Among 3 Stars Tracked by Inter Ahead of January Window

Serie A heavyweights Internazionale are carefully tracking Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Manchester United, as well as Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu and Javier Pastore, who is at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian side were at the top of Serie A a few weeks ago, but a draw with Juventus, followed by back-to-back defeats against Udinese and Sassuolo have seen them drop to third in Italy's top league.

According to Sky Sports, the developments of Mkhitaryan at Old Trafford are being watched by Inter. They are also looking at both Deulofeu and Pastore, who play for Barcelona and PSG.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Mkhitaryan joined the Red Devils in 2016 and made 41 appearances in his first season, scoring 11 times. However, the 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at the club this season, having been dropped by manager Jose Mourinho in November after being unhappy with the player's displays.

Deulofeu is in a similarly position, as the star has not played for Barcelona since November. The player only re-joined Barcelona in the summer but is not part of manager Ernesto Valverde's plans and is free to leave the Spanish giants on loan in January.

Pastore, on the other hand, has seen his importance in Paris fall over the past few years, making a combined 49 appearances in the last two seasons. However, he has been more involved this campaign, making 17 outings before the turn of the new year.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Speaking about speculation linking Pastore with a move to the Italian club, Inter director Piero Ausilo recently said that: "we have to understand what Paris Saint-Germain want to do.

"I don't think anyone can argue with his quality. He is an important player, we are pleased that he sees Inter as a possibility, but it's premature to talk about anything else."

Inter's next game will be at home to Lazio in the league later on Saturday, as they look to keep pace with the teams above them.