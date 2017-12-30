Outlandish Spanish Report Claims Man Utd Will Rival Barcelona With Massive Offer for Liverpool Star

Manchester United will reportedly join the race to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool and are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to secure his signature.

Notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon have sensationally claimed that Liverpool's stubbornness to sell Coutinho to Barcelona in the summer has allowed United and PSG to ready offers for the 25-year-old.

Despite being disappointed that a dream move to Barcelona was blocked by his club, Coutinho has carried on his outstanding form this season, netting 12 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions for Liverpool.

United fans slating Liverpool for not being able to tie down Coutinho is rich when you comsider they can’t even tie down Fellaini😂 — City Fan 21 (@MerlinTwentyOne) December 28, 2017

Although José Mourinho is undoubtedly a fan of Coutinho, with them both being on the books together at Inter between 2008 and 2010, the Portuguese manager will know that a deal to bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford is almost impossible.





However, the Manchester United manager did complain that there hadn't been enough investment in his squad following their 2-2 draw against Burnley on Boxing Day.





"It is not enough. And the price for the big clubs, the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs," he said,"So the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history."

Liverpool showed fantastic strength to rebuff Barcelona's approaches for Coutinho during the summer and the Reds will be even less likely to sell to their Premier League rivals - especially Manchester United.