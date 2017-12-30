Report Gives Unusual Reason for Lack of Liverpool Statement Over Philippe Coutinho Move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings about a Philippe Coutinho departure quite clear in recent times, but reports have claimed that there is a reason why he has left the door open for a potential departure in January.

With Virgil van Dijk arriving at Anfield on a world record transfer fee for a defender, many would assume that Klopp would be tempted to balance the books by selling Coutinho.

According to Klopp, this has not been the case as Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group have told the German that Coutinho does not need to be sold, insisting: "No, nobody told me that [I would have to sell Coutinho], we have good players and we don't have to sell anybody because of that. So fair play to our owners that they are ambitious."

However, the Times' Paul Joyce has claimed that there is a reason why Klopp hasn't completely ruled out the possibility of the Brazilian getting a move to Barcelona in January.

Whereas in the summer, the former Dortmund boss stated that Coutinho will not be leaving under any circumstances, he has not taken the same approach this time around.

Joyce wrote: "Given Coutinho wants to move to Barcelona next month, it is perhaps understandable Liverpool have not publicly ruled out his departure for fear of provoking a negative response from the Brazilian, who has scored seven goals this month."