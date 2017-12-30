Stoke City Lead Chase for Liverpool Striker as Premier League Sides Scramble for Out-of-Favour Star

By 90Min
December 30, 2017

Stoke City have emerged as the frontrunners to sign out-of-favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, but face competition from a number of their Premier League rivals in their efforts to sign the 28-year-old. 

Sturridge has struggled with injury for much of his career, and the wealth of fit, attacking options at Liverpool have seen him fall down the pecking order in recent years.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is prepared to hand the England striker a lifeline, and is ready to take a gamble on the player's injury history in the hope he can reignite his career with the Potters. Southampton, West Ham United and Newcastle are also interested in the player, as they look to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer in January.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Liverpool have maintained their stance of refusing to let Sturridge leave on loan in January, as the club are wary of the intensive domestic and European fixtures schedule they facing in the new year. 

Sturridge has 18 months left on his contract with the Reds, but will need to get regular game time if he is to stand any chance of making England's World Cup 2018 squad.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has indicated that his side are in dire need of reinforcements in the January transfer window, as a series of injuries have seen the Welsh manager forced to field skeleton sides on a number of times this season.

Sturridge has made just five starts for Jürgen Klopp's during the 2017/18 campaign - scoring two goals and providing one assist.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters