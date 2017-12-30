Stoke City Lead Chase for Liverpool Striker as Premier League Sides Scramble for Out-of-Favour Star

Stoke City have emerged as the frontrunners to sign out-of-favour Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, but face competition from a number of their Premier League rivals in their efforts to sign the 28-year-old.

Sturridge has struggled with injury for much of his career, and the wealth of fit, attacking options at Liverpool have seen him fall down the pecking order in recent years.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes is prepared to hand the England striker a lifeline, and is ready to take a gamble on the player's injury history in the hope he can reignite his career with the Potters. Southampton, West Ham United and Newcastle are also interested in the player, as they look to sign a proven Premier League goalscorer in January.

Liverpool have maintained their stance of refusing to let Sturridge leave on loan in January, as the club are wary of the intensive domestic and European fixtures schedule they facing in the new year.

Sturridge has 18 months left on his contract with the Reds, but will need to get regular game time if he is to stand any chance of making England's World Cup 2018 squad.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has indicated that his side are in dire need of reinforcements in the January transfer window, as a series of injuries have seen the Welsh manager forced to field skeleton sides on a number of times this season.

Sturridge has made just five starts for Jürgen Klopp's during the 2017/18 campaign - scoring two goals and providing one assist.