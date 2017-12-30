Transfer ITK Claims Man City Have 'Agreed Contract' With Alexis Sánchez Ahead of £40m Swoop

Manchester City have already agreed personal terms with Arsenal ace Alexis Sánchez, and are willing to pay £40m for the player ahead of a January swoop, according one football broadcaster.

The wantaway star is widely tipped to move away from the Gunners in the next transfer window, as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Speaking on the popular football podcast 'The Transfer Window', McGarry - a football journalist and broadcaster - weighed in on the hot topic of the upcoming January window, and contended that Sánchez's much-muted move to the Etihad Stadium is essentially a done deal.

13 - Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 13 goals in his last 15 Premier League London derbies (10 goals, 3 assists). Capitalised. pic.twitter.com/nwpXvGZSAd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2017

He said: "Manchester City are quite prepared to pay up to £40m for him and I also believe terms for his contract have already been agreed.





"It’s just about whether or not Arsenal can get a player to replace him in the summer window, much as it was last summer when the Thomas Lemar deal fell through.”





The 'will he won't he' saga of the tenacious Chilean has been rumbling on since the 2016/17 season - when rumours of Sánchez's desire to leave the Gunners in the quest of winning more silverware began to circulate. The former Barcelona man has repeatedly refused to extend his contract with the club, and is almost certain to leave the Emirates Stadium in January.

Sánchez has been in superb form for Arsène Wenger's side of late - bagging three goals and an assist in his last five matches. Gunners fans will be desperate to see the club reinvest the funds acquired from the sale of Sánchez invested into new talent, and will be hopeful to see a similarly energetic, skilful forward take the 29-year-old's place.