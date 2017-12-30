West Ham 'Insider' Claims Returning Loanees Are 'Likely' to Get Axed in January

West Ham youngsters Reece Burke and Josh Cullen are expected to be sold in January,despite only just returning to the London Stadium from a short loan spell with Championship side Bolton Wanderers, according to an insider at the club.

A reliable Twitter user, who goes by the name ExWHUemployee, claimed: "Both Reece Burke and Josh Cullen will be returning from their loans at Bolton on the 1st January alongside Reece Oxford and Moyes will look at what they can do before deciding their future."

Both Burke and Cullen are likely to be sold however

However, it was then claimed that Burke and Cullen, who have made a combined 23 appearances at Bolton this season, will most likely be given the chop as David Moyes looks to freshen up his squad.





Burke, a tall centre-back who has been capped at Under-20 level by England, is the more experienced of the two players.

Having made 12 appearances for the Hammers, including two in the Europa League qualifiers against Romanian side Astra Giurgiu last season, the 21-year-old's time at the club appears to be coming to an end.

In comparison, Cullen, a central midfielder, has managed to register just four senior appearances for West Ham during his long spell at the club.

Despite wearing the armband for the Republic of Ireland Under-21 side, first-team opportunities have been hard to come by and the 21-year-old midfielder could be forced to make a move away from east London next month.