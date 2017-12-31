Arsenal Given Huge Boost Ahead of West Brom Game as Baggies Endure Injury Crisis

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as New Year's Eve opponents West Brom are likely to be missing several key members of their first team squad for Sunday's encounter.

Playing at the Hawthorns is never an easy proposition and gaining any significant advantage is a bonus. Therefore, this news is bound to boost Arsene Wenger's men as the Gunners look to close the gap on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in pursuit for the coveted top four and those Champions League places.

As reported by West Brom's official website it is likely Salomon Rondon, Nacer Chadli and James Morrison could all be unavailable for the Premier League strugglers as they look to clamber off the foot of the league after Swansea City's victory at Watford on Saturday saw the Baggies plummet to new depths.

West Brom top scorer Rondon, who has found the net four times in all competitions this season, picked up a hamstring injury in the team’s creditable 0-0 draw with Everton on Boxing Day.

Although the striker is not a long-term absentee, Pardew confirmed that the Venezuelan is a “doubt” for the Arsenal game. The Baggies' manager said: “He came off with that tweak to his hamstring but I can report that it's not serious,

“I think the next two games he's probably a doubt but after that it should be fine.”

Belgium international Chadli, formerly of Arsenal’s north London rivals Spurs, could have been in line for a recall against the Gunners, but has suffered an injury set back with a recurring hamstring problem, which now looks likely to have put him back on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The winger only managed to play 16 minutes against Stoke City, but was then ruled out of the Everton match and will now miss the first few months of the new year.

Meanwhile Scottish international Morrison, who scored in West Brom’s 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Hawthorns in 2015, has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since September and is not expected to return until next month at the earliest.

Wenger will be hoping his side can capitalise on West Brom's misfortune, as they look to build momentum heading into the crucial second half of the season.