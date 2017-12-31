Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Says Reds Talisman Mo Salah Gives Off 'Messi Vibe'

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright has likened Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah to Lionel Messi, claiming that he gets a 'Messi vibe' when he looks at the Egyptian play.

Salah was instrumental for his new side against Leicester City on Saturday, scoring both goals in the 2-1 win against the Foxes and taking his Premier League goal tally to 17 in just 21 appearances this season.

The 25-year-old has been drawing high praise from fans and pundits alike, and is now being compared to Messi - by Wright at least.

"When you look at the chances out there today he’s missed five or six – I saw him do the same at Newcastle," the erstwhile attacker said on Match of the Day, following Salah's performance against Leicester.

"He gives me a Messi vibe"



You having that?



Mo Salah... discuss#MOTD pic.twitter.com/WQl2Wnxjbt — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 30, 2017

"I’m not saying he’s as good as who I’m going to say.

"He reminds me of Messi, the scampering way he plays. He gives me a Messi vibe. He’s short, his style. He’s got a Messi vibe."

Liverpool have been relying on Salah quite heavily this season, and it would be frightening to think of where they would be without his goals. They may be without him for some time, however, with Jurgen Klopp revealing that he suffered an injury during the win.

"He was limping a little at the end, that is never a good sign," the German said. "We have to check and see what he can do for the next game."

The Egyptian is now a huge doubt for Liverpool's New Year's Day test against Burnley and it is still unclear how long he could be out for.