Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Responds to Rumours of Rift Between Koscielny and Sanchez

Hector Bellerin has had his say on the supposed feud going on at Arsenal between Alexis Sanchez and Laurent Koscielny.

In recent weeks, reports have surfaced suggesting that all is not completely harmonious in the Gunners dressing room - with the Frenchman and the Chilean the two main parties involved.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Sanchez was close to engineering a move to Manchester City in the summer, with his contract running out next summer, and it is expected that he will move in one of the next two windows rather than sign a new deal at the Emirates.

That may well have been the basis for the reports that Koscielny is not particularly fond of Sanchez, and on Thursday rumours did the rounds that the two did not celebrate the forward's goals against Crystal Palace.

But now Bellerin has put to bed the rumours, by quote-tweeting a picture from @Stuart_PhotoAFC with a 'thoughtful' emoji.

The picture clearly shows Sanchez and Koscielny high-fiving, and although that may not mean the pair are friends, it doesn't seem to suggest a 'rift'.

Sanchez's brace took his tally to seven for the season in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen if he adds any more to that in the colours of Arsenal.

