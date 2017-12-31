Ashley Young Slapped With 3-Match Ban Following Acceptance of FA's Violent Conduct Charge

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has been handed a three-match ban after accepting the FA's violent conduct charge for his actions during the draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Young was charged by the English game's governing body for an alleged elbow on the Saints' Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 stalemate, and offered no resistance thereafter.

Referee Craig Pawson did not see the incident, leaving the FA to step in and make a decision.

While the player readily accepted wrongdoing, he noted that a three-match ban was excessive. His argument, however, was rebuffed by a regulatory commission.

He is now set to miss United's New Year's Day trip to Goodison Park, where they will face Everton, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie against Derby on Friday, and the following match against Stoke at Old Trafford in mid-January.

United, meanwhile, have dropped to third place on the Premier League table, with Chelsea leapfrogging them after a third successive draw.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters