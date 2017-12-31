Ashley Young Slapped With 3-Match Ban Following Acceptance of FA's Violent Conduct Charge

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has been handed a three-match ban after accepting the FA's violent conduct charge for his actions during the draw against Southampton on Saturday.

Young was charged by the English game's governing body for an alleged elbow on the Saints' Dusan Tadic during the 0-0 stalemate, and offered no resistance thereafter.

Referee Craig Pawson did not see the incident, leaving the FA to step in and make a decision.

While the player readily accepted wrongdoing, he noted that a three-match ban was excessive. His argument, however, was rebuffed by a regulatory commission.

He is now set to miss United's New Year's Day trip to Goodison Park, where they will face Everton, as well as the FA Cup third-round tie against Derby on Friday, and the following match against Stoke at Old Trafford in mid-January.

United, meanwhile, have dropped to third place on the Premier League table, with Chelsea leapfrogging them after a third successive draw.