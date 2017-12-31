Barcelona Receive New Year Injury Boost as Ousmane Dembele Given Green Light for January Return

By 90Min
December 31, 2017

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele looks set to start 2018 in a positive way with reports in Spain suggesting the big money signing will be given the medical green light on January 3rd. 

The 20-year-old, who joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund over the summer for around €105m (£94.5m) following Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, has been unavailable for selection since rupturing his thigh muscle 29 minutes into his first La Liga start during his side's 2-1 win in Getafe back in September. 

Due to this, the France international has been able to rack up just 122 minutes for the Catalonians since arriving at the Camp Nou outfit, but it appears the attacker is finally going to be able to showcase his immense ability in the very near future. 

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Dembele will be permitted to feature within Barcelona's line up after Wednesday January 3 following his return to full training earlier this week. 

The Rennes youth academy graduate therefore will leave Barca boss Ernesto Valverde with a decision to make on whether he incorporates the club's current record signing into his matchday squad, or even starting XI, when they take on Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last-16 first leg on Thursday. 

However, the report suggests that the 53-year-old Spaniard may be inclined to hold off on throwing the 20-year-old straight back into the team and opt for a lesser intensity environment such as when Levante visit the Camp Nou the following Sunday.  

