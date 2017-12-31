Burnley vs Liverpool: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Burnley play host to Liverpool at Turf Moor on New Years Day, with the visitors looking to cement their hold on a Champions League qualification spot.

Sean Dyche's side come into this fixture without a win in their last four games, though they have picked up creditable draws at Manchester United and Huddersfield over the festive period.

Liverpool are riding high on confidence, with Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah firing the Reds to a 2-1 success over Leicester last time out. Jurgen Klopp's side currently occupy 4th place in the Premier League, and will be keen to put Burnley's defence to the sword having scored an incredible 27 goals on the road so far this season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The two teams shared the points at Anfield in September, with Salah cancelling out Scott Arfield's early goal for the Clarets.

The Reds had 35 efforts on goal that afternoon, but were unable to score the winner against a side who have won on the road at Chelsea, and held both Tottenham and Manchester United to a draw.

The Reds come into this fixture with a good recent record against the hosts, winning five of the eight encounters they have contested in the last 20 years.

Classic Encounter

These two have found meetings few and far between in recent years, with Burnley's return to top flight football only occurring in the last decade.

When the two sides met at Turf Moor back in April 2010, the Reds ran out comfortable winners in a contest that relegated Burnley back down to the Championship.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

After a goalless first half, Liverpool moved through the gears to keep alive their push for a top four finish.

Club legend Steven Gerrard opening the scoring, his goalbound effort deflecting off defender Leon Cort and wrong footing goalkeeper Brian Jensen. Gerrard added a second soon after, curling home a wonderful 25-yard effort to put the game beyond the hosts.

Late goals from Maxi Rodriguez and Ryan Babel sealed the points for Rafa Benitez's side, in what turned out to be his final season at Anfield.

Form

The Clarets have performed well above expectations this season, though they have seen their momentum slowed with recent results.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ashley Barnes netted the winner in their most recent home win, a tight 1-0 victory over struggling Stoke a couple of weeks ago, but the hosts are now four without a victory.

Liverpool have had no trouble scoring goals this season, with Jurgen Klopp's side providing great entertainment for the neutral.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

They have had their problems on the road though, conceding 20 goals on their travels so far this season, despite only suffering two defeats.

The Reds have established a fearsome reputation going forward, netting seven times in their two recent away trips to Bournemouth and Arsenal. They come into this one having won three out of their last four games.

Team News

Both managers are expected to make changes as the festive fixture pile-up continues.

Sean Dyche opted to name an unchanged side for Burnley's trip to Huddersfield on Saturday, but will have James Tarkowski available after suspension.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady (both knee) Chris Wood (leg) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) will all miss out through injury.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes against Leicester from the side that steamrolled Swansea on Boxing Day, and the German may opt to do the same again.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum are among the players who may come into the starting line-up as Jurgen Klopp looks to freshen his side up ahead of their FA Cup derby date with rivals Everton on Friday.



Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson, Alberto Moreno, Nathaniel Clyne and Marko Grujic all remain sidelined though for the Reds.

Potential Burnley Lineup: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Defour, Cork, Arfield, Hendrick, Barnes

Potential Liverpool Lineup: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Robertson, Can, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Prediction

The hosts will be hopeful of getting back to winning ways, and despite their lack of goals recently, will look to expose a Liverpool defence that continues to show weakness.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won five times on the road this season, and will be buoyed with the form they have shown over the Christmas period.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds have won two out of their last three visits to Turf Moor, but did slip up 2-0 here last season thanks to goals from Sam Vokes and Andre Gray.

Given recent form though, the attacking prowess of Liverpool is hard to overlook. The Clarets will be confident of penetrating the Liverpool backline, but are sure to be inundated with wave after wave of attack. A narrow away win seems most likely in this one.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Liverpool