Disappointed Leicester Boss Claude Puel Says His Side Must Look Forward After Liverpool Loss

Leicester manager Claude Puel says his team must now look towards the next game against Huddersfield after a disappointing loss at Liverpool.

The Reds recovered from going a goal down to win 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League game at Anfield. The Foxes took the lead in the third minute from a Jamie Vardy goal, but Mohamed Salah scored a brace in the second half to complete a comeback.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite the defeat, the result means Leicester stay in eighth place in the league heading into 2018.

Speaking after the game, Puel admitted Leicester were disappointed with the result and missed out on a good opportunity, but insists it's now time to continue the good work. According to Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said that: "it's a big disappointment as a squad because they gave their best.

"We had a fantastic start to the game with the goal and we tried to keep this result and perhaps to score again. Liverpool pushed and tried to come back into the game but it was a good opportunity for us to get a result and it's a big disappointment because we had the feeling to go back with a good result.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"We were leading for a lot of the game and leave with no reward. We need to continue this work. It's important to look forward and prepare for Huddersfield on Monday. After a big disappointment it's important to forget this game and look forward."

Puel also said that his side didn't keep the ball well enough during the game. He continued: "we tried to defend higher up the pitch and play but sometimes in the first half we lost the ball too quickly.

"It was good when we kept good possession and found space between the lines but we had some rubbish in our play and game without the possibility to keep the ball high up the pitch.

But the Leicester manager also admitted it was a good match however they must to continue the work. He added: "it was a good game, positive attitude, unselfish and now it is important to continue this work."