Everton Boss Allardyce Sends Delegation to Turkey to Safeguard Deal for Besiktas Striker Cenk Tosun

Everton will be hoping to clinch £25m-rated Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun once the transfer window re-opens in January, but they’ve been forced to send a delegation out to Istanbul to secure the Turk’s services, amid interest from a range of top European clubs.

Tosun has had a fine start to the season, netting 14 goals so far in all competitions. Sam Allardyce has addressed Everton’s need to score more goals and is keen to get the deal finalised for Tosun over the weekend, ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window on Monday.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Reported by The Daily Mirror, Allardyce said of the potential deal for Tosun: “It’s in the wind. There’s an interest obviously because we’re actively looking for a front man. But whether we are the ones to complete that deal or not, we will see. The interest from other clubs around Europe is our biggest worry if we are to secure that transfer.”

With European giants Roma, Valencia and RB Leipzig all interested in acquiring the 26-year-old’s services, Everton boss Allardyce is concerned that the Toffee’s may miss out on the striker, where they’ve sent club officials- which includes their Director of Football Steve Walsh- out to Turkey to finalise an agreement.

Not everyone in Turkey is going to miss Cenk Tosun 😉 pic.twitter.com/tzh4U2lFs9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 29, 2017

Allardyce looks set for a busy transfer window in January, after revealing he is interested in improving his options in both attack and from his full-back positions.

“I think if the players were available, then three would be the maximum for me,” revealed Allardyce, quoted by The Mirror. “That would give us a chance to sustain our position and maybe do better. I need more goals in the side than we have at the moment and we are struggling to score goals.”

There also looks to be potential for a reunion between Allardyce and Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi - who played under the Everton boss during his time at Blackburn - but Allardyce has conceded that Everton would need to sell first before any potential deal can be reached.

“I would take Steven N'Zonzi tomorrow,” said Allardyce. “He’s one of my better buys, only €650,000 from France to Blackburn Rovers.

“For me, knowing him from that age and knowing him now, yes, I would like him. But with the amount of midfield players I have at the moment, I’d have to move some player out to bring a player like Steven in.”